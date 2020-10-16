Plans for Christmas lights switch on events across Burntwood have been scrapped.

Burntwood Town Council confirmed coronavirus restrictions meant official events would not be going ahead.

The Christmas train operating previously at Burntwood lights switch on event

Cllr Di Evans, chairman of the council, said:

“We are really disappointed that Christmas Events cannot take place this year, particularly for the children as we know the pleasure they bring, but we have to act responsibly to make sure all Burntwood residents are safe and not in danger of contacting the awful virus. “Most residents have followed the instructions well and we must continue to ensure that we abide by them, hence the decision we have had to make with much regret.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

Although the official switch on will not take place, the council said it would still be illuminating Christmas trees in the area.

Cllr Darren Ennis, chairman of the council’s community and partnerships committee, said: