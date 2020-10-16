Don’t miss out!
Plans for Christmas lights switch on events across Burntwood have been scrapped.
Burntwood Town Council confirmed coronavirus restrictions meant official events would not be going ahead.
Cllr Di Evans, chairman of the council, said:
“We are really disappointed that Christmas Events cannot take place this year, particularly for the children as we know the pleasure they bring, but we have to act responsibly to make sure all Burntwood residents are safe and not in danger of contacting the awful virus.
“Most residents have followed the instructions well and we must continue to ensure that we abide by them, hence the decision we have had to make with much regret.”Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council
Although the official switch on will not take place, the council said it would still be illuminating Christmas trees in the area.
Cllr Darren Ennis, chairman of the council’s community and partnerships committee, said:
“It with regret and disappointment that these community events are to be cancelled, but we need to take the safety of our friends, family and neighbours as our number one priority.
“Even with the community events not happening as normal it will be good to see the trees still up, the lights still on and the community safe.
“We will see an end to COVID-19 and hopefully next year we will see the festivities back to normality and me dusting off my Christmas suit.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council
