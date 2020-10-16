Cyclists and motorists are being urged to take extra caution on the roads in Lichfield and Burntwood as darker mornings and evenings approach.

Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership is hoping to raise awareness before the clocks go back at the end of the month.

A spokesperson said:

“With darker mornings and evenings approaching – and the change in weather conditions – it’s more important than ever that both cyclists and drivers prepare themselves this autumn and consider their own and other’s safety on the roads. “Research shows that most collisions with cyclists happen during morning and evening rush hour times. Traffic is increased during this time and you may be rushing to get to or from work, whether you are travelling by bicycle or car. “When overtaking cyclists, the Highway Code states that you should leave at least as much room as you would when overtaking another car. “You should allow at least 1.5 metres of passing distance when travelling at 30mph – you need to leave more space when travelling at higher speeds. “This distance helps protect you and other road users.” Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership spokesperson

Cyclists are also being advised to find out more about improving their own visibility on the roads via the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership website.