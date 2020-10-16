A new showhome has opened at a housing development in Fradley.

Belway West Midlands is continuing with construction at the Sheasby Park development on the site of the former RAF Lichfield site.

The Sheasby Park development in Fradley

The four-bedroom Alder house type is available for people to book one-to-one appointments for a tour of the showhome with a sales adviser.

When completed, the development is expected to have 750 new homes and include a primary school, health centre and nursery on the former airfield.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“It’s been great to see such positive reactions to the new Alder house type from those who have already viewed this property – it’s a great addition to the suite of showhomes we already have available to explore. “We’re seeing continued interest in the new homes here, thanks to their great location. “It’s also a very family-friendly development, with a range of highly-regarded primary and secondary schools nearby, while Fradley village hall, just under a mile away, is the hub for local activities such as fitness classes, theatre groups, clubs and events.” Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call 01543 330152.