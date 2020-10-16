Don’t miss out!
People in Lichfield and Burntwood could receive help to keep their homes warm this winter.
Lichfield District Council says the Government’s Green Homes Grant will offer people the chance to apply for a voucher to help with the cost of installing energy efficient improvements.
The grants cover two-thirds of the cost of eligible improvements up to a maximum contribution of £5,000.
But those who receive certain benefits may be eligible for a voucher covering 100% of the cost of works up to £10,000.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said:
“The Green Homes Grant scheme offers an amazing opportunity to install energy saving measures at a fraction of the cost.
“Not only will it help keep homes warmer in the winter, but it could help cut fuel bills and lower the amount of carbon produced locally.
“Measures that are covered through the scheme include insulation, low carbon heating, draft proofing, heating controls and more.
“Our Warmer Homes, Greener District advisors can help local homeowners with the application process, such as checking for eligibility.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
For advice on how to access the grant call 0800 677 1543.
The council is also reminding residents that the Green Homes Grant scheme will never include official representatives coming to your property uninvited or cold calling on the phone to encourage you to join the scheme.
This is a rehash of the ill-fated Green Deal launched by Cameron around the time he claimed he would be the “greenest PM ever”. The Green Deal failed before it even got started.
Now Rishi Sunak’s green grand plan is getting lost in the fog of confusion only weeks after being launched. As widely reported there are not enough registered installers to carry out inspections and complete improvement work. Contractors have yo be officially registered with the scheme to carry out the work. So there is already a significant backlog and Thd Chancellor has so far refused to budge on the March 2021 deadline for grant work submissions. So there is already concerns that this of thousands who want to take part will miss out.
Successive Conservative Governmenys have been successful in grabbing positive headlines for such schemes, but then sitting back and allowing them to fail spectacularly. The major failure is not listening to the industry when creating such schemes, if they did things like the Green Deal fiasco would not have happened.
The Green Homes Grsng is a good idea, but a positive headline alone will not ensure its success. The Government is incapable of providing any real substance to these grand ideas.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/oct/09/green-homes-grant-installers-scheme-government
It is clear that the government is only concerned in the big builders they are making great profits from so called affordable housing that what few there are little boxes with poor insulation and bad quality builds what happened to all the hype about solar heating ect the money that has been wasted on all these schemes like hs2 and smart meters ect were never fit for purpose and will keep the poor in poverty forever when will we ever have MPs that have the people at heart and not there own power and wealth when did we last see an mp being punished for corruption ? we have no protection and we are becoming a banana type government i dispair
