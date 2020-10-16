People in Lichfield and Burntwood could receive help to keep their homes warm this winter.

Lichfield District Council says the Government’s Green Homes Grant will offer people the chance to apply for a voucher to help with the cost of installing energy efficient improvements.

The grants cover two-thirds of the cost of eligible improvements up to a maximum contribution of £5,000.

But those who receive certain benefits may be eligible for a voucher covering 100% of the cost of works up to £10,000.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said:

“The Green Homes Grant scheme offers an amazing opportunity to install energy saving measures at a fraction of the cost. “Not only will it help keep homes warmer in the winter, but it could help cut fuel bills and lower the amount of carbon produced locally. “Measures that are covered through the scheme include insulation, low carbon heating, draft proofing, heating controls and more. “Our Warmer Homes, Greener District advisors can help local homeowners with the application process, such as checking for eligibility.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

For advice on how to access the grant call 0800 677 1543.

The council is also reminding residents that the Green Homes Grant scheme will never include official representatives coming to your property uninvited or cold calling on the phone to encourage you to join the scheme.