Long-serving volunteers and staff have been honoured for their work with a local charity.

St Giles Hospice had to adapt the annual anniversary awards ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis, but the Whittington-based organisation was still keen to honour more than 200 people.

Chief executive Dr Emma Hodges said the role of every individual was crucial in allowing the hospice’s work to continue.

“We really look forward to our annual awards and usually have a series of presentations onsite but sadly that won’t be possible this year. “However, while we can’t commemorate these wonderful achievements in person we are still determined to celebrate the dedication and compassion of our team. “I would like to thank every single member of our St Giles family – whatever their role and however long they have been with us. “We’re tremendously proud of them all and continue to be inspired by their commitment, which has only been amplified during the coronavirus pandemic.” Dr Emma Hodges

Among the award winners was Eileen Harrabin, who started a job as a cleaner at the Lichfield St Giles Hospice shop on Tamworth Street more than 35 years ago.

Eileen Harrabin

Although she worked in the shop for two days each week, she quickly decided that she loved being there so much she started volunteering for a further three days each week.

“I walked into the shop in the first week and I just loved it so much that I’ve been there ever since. I really enjoy going in because the team and the customers are so nice. “When you help out at St Giles you know that you’re supporting a really great cause. It’s a nice feeling to know that you are really helping other people. “I was thrilled to hear I would be receiving an award for being here 35 years – it makes me feel so proud. The time has just flown by and I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it.” Eileen Harrabin

Quality assurance administrator Mandy Cale, from Burntwood, who began working at St Giles as a nursing auxiliary in December 1990, is receiving her 30-year badge.

Mandy later undertook her NVQ Level 2 training in Direct Care and became a Health Care Assistant, working on the inpatient unit for 15 years before joining the quality and administrative team.

Mandy Cale