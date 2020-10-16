Don’t miss out!
People in Armitage are being warned to be on their guard after reports of a bogus caller.
Staffordshire Police said a man had called at a property on Old Road today (16th October) asking to check the rear of the address.
PCSO Rhys Rockley said:
“He stated he was from Network Rail and wanted to check the trees at the back of the property.
“The man was wearing a orange hi-vis vest and driving an unmarked pick up truck, possibly a Nissan.
“The occupant of the address believed this was suspicious, rang Network Rail who confirmed there was nobody in the area taking out such works on their behalf.
“Please be vigilant and always question unknown people knocking on your door. Companies like Network Rail will write to residents prior to any visits.”
