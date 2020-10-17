Don’t miss out!

Police are appealing for information after thieves broke into a car parked on a drive in Lichfield.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (17th October) on Royal Oak Close.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“The offenders have then stolen several items from inside the vehicle and caused damage to the steering wheel, sat nav centre console and dashboard.”

PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 369 of 17/10/2020.

