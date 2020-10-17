Children are being invited to follow a spooky trail in Lichfield as Halloween approaches.

Lichfield District Council’s community and education officer Ruth Piddington launching the Halloween trail

Beacon Park will give youngsters the chance to spot ghosts and decipher anagrams to find spell ingredients as part of the event, which takes place from today (17th October) to 1st November.

Two trails are in operation between 10am and 4pm – one for younger children and another for older ones.

Those who solve the puzzles and complete the trail will be entered into a draw to win one of two rounds of foot golf or crazy golf for up to four people.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for parks, said:

“We’re really pleased to be bringing out this year’s all-new puzzle trail, which gives children of all ages a chance to get into the spirit of Halloween. “It’s a good opportunity to head to beautiful Beacon Park and put your problem solving skills to the test – and you may even win a game of crazy golf or foot golf.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Beacon Park’s Halloween puzzle trail is available at the Ranger Station and costs £1 each. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Lichfield District Council’s parks team has also created extra Halloween activities for people to download.

They set out a series of outdoor activities to try, such as making a stick skeleton or creating spooky shadows.

“We hope families will have a go at our Halloween activities and that they encourage some creativity and fun.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The Halloween activities can be downloaded from www.lichfieldhistoricparks.co.uk/halloween.