Tickets have gone on sale for an annual event which sees the National Memorial Arboretum lit up in “a kaleidoscope of colour”.

Illuminated Arboretum

Illuminated Arboretum will take place from 9th to 19th December at the Alrewas venue.

This year’s route has been adapted to allow for social distancing, with visitors given the chance to take a unique view of the memorials.

Sarah Oakden, head of marketing at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Illuminated Arboretum is one of our most popular annual events, offering an exciting, multi-sensory, immersive experience for the whole family as we approach the Christmas season. “In the first week of ticket sales we’ve already sold 30% of our total capacity. “This year we’re introducing a new and improved route, that will be more beautiful than ever and with plenty of space to enable social distancing. “Visitors of all ages will be captivated by the stunning light display during what will truly be a night to remember.” Sarah Oakden, National Memorial Arboretum

Tickets can be booked online, with early bird prices available until 31st October.