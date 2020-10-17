Josh Mansell scores for Lichfield City

Lichfield City FC continue to set the pace at the top of the table after a 3-0 win over Atherstone Town.

The victory makes it ten games without defeat in the Midland Football League Division One for Ivor Green’s men.

City got off to an ideal start with a strike to remember after Josh Mansell cut inside before rifling home with his left foot from distance.

But Lichfield weren’t having it all their own way by any means with Atherstone forcing a number of set pieces during the first half without being able to create too many clear cut chances.

The second period saw Lichfield double their advantage when Kyle Patterson capitalised on a defensive mistake to slot past the Atherstone keeper.

Dan Thurstance almost added a third with a strike that was well kept out by the visiting keeper, while Peter Till also had a header saved.

The win was wrapped up in familiar fashion with a corner finding its way through to Matt Gardner who turned well before firing home.