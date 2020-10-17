Rising coronavirus infection rates across Lichfield and Burntwood could prevent the reopening of Friary Grange Leisure Centre, councillors have been told.

Friary Grange Leisure Centre

The facility is scheduled to welcome back users for the first time on 24th October after closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure at Lichfield District Council, told a meeting of the local authority earlier this week that the date was still the target for all facilities to reopen.

But Cllr Alan White – who is also the leader of Staffordshire County Council – said there could be no guarantees given the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Alan White

“I just want to inject a note of potential doom and gloom around opening of leisure centres I’m afraid. “The COVID assessment for Staffordshire is set at medium, but that is only certain until 21st October. “As people will know there are three levels, and contained within that framework are the actions that are required to be undertaken by local authorities in the event that we move from one to the other. “The current direction of travel for infection rates is upwards. “I do hope that we are able to contain that across the district, but it would be remiss of us to assume 24th October is a given should anything change with the outbreak with COVID-19 across the district.” Cllr Alan White

Lichfield and Burntwood has seen a rise in the number of cases in recent weeks, with residents urged to “redouble” their efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.