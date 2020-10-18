A councillor has called for more education to help residents avoid putting incorrect items in their recycling bins.

A new recycling guidance sticker on a blue bin

Lichfield District Council has recently issued new guidance urging people not to put waste in plastic bags inside their blue bins.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, said residents were not always aware of the issues caused by contaminated recycling.

Cllr Steve Norman

“Last year, Lichfield District Council was 135th in the league table with a recycling rate of 45% – it had previously been 50%. “There needs to be more education so that people know somebody has to be paid to sort it all out otherwise it gets rejected. “It’s not an easy thing to do, but if there can be more education about what is involved, people will understand better and perhaps treat their blue bins differently. Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Tim Matthews, chairman of the leisure, parks and waste management overview and scrutiny committee, said the council was looking for ways to avoid having loads rejected when they reach the recycling plant.

“There have been some issue with rejections. “I am aware that additional efforts have been made recently to explain to residents what we can and can’t recycle. “We are making extra efforts and there are further plans to fine tune the information going out to the public.” Cllr Tim Matthews, Lichfield District Council

The cabinet member for waste at the council, Cllr Richard Cox, said he feared some residents did not want to be educated about the issue.