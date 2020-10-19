Don’t miss out!
Bosses at a Burntwood business have expanded their team with the addition of a new sales estimator.
Josie Oliveri will take on the position with SMART Balustrades.
The role will see her working with the company’s national client base in the commercial and residential sectors.
“Joining the SMART Balustrades team is an exciting time for me – I have worked in the balustrades industry for many years and know the product and sector very well.
“The team are fantastic; leaders in their industry and incredibly welcoming.
“I’m looking forward to developing new client relationships and contributing to the ongoing growth of the business.”Josie Oliveri
Managing director David Hough added:
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Josie to the business.
“Adding her skills and experience to the team was too good an opportunity to miss and she’ll be key to helping us to win high value contracts.
“We hope to hire additional team members before the end of the year to help us meet the increased demand for our services.
“We’ve had a very strong year despite the current economic challenges and it’s great to have Josie onboard.”David Hough
