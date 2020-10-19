Bosses at a Burntwood business have expanded their team with the addition of a new sales estimator.

Josie Oliveri

Josie Oliveri will take on the position with SMART Balustrades.

The role will see her working with the company’s national client base in the commercial and residential sectors.

“Joining the SMART Balustrades team is an exciting time for me – I have worked in the balustrades industry for many years and know the product and sector very well. “The team are fantastic; leaders in their industry and incredibly welcoming. “I’m looking forward to developing new client relationships and contributing to the ongoing growth of the business.” Josie Oliveri

Managing director David Hough added: