Motorists in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to check their tyres are safe as part of a national campaign.

Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership is supporting national charity Tyre Safe to highlight the importance of ensuring tyres are in the correct condition for driving.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said the correct tread depth and tyre pressure were among the things people should be checking.

“This is a really simple campaign that we support each year to help keep people safer on our roads. “The message is clear – having safe tyres with good tread and keeping them properly inflated will keep you and other road users safer while on the roads. “We recommend that people check tread depth and tyre pressures at least once a month and before a long journey. You can do this at most garages or petrol stations. “Reputable tyre dealers would also be able to check and advise on appropriate tyre pressures.” Cllr David Wiliams, Staffordshire County Council

For more information visit www.tyresafe.org