Councillors are backing a campaign aiming to cut food waste in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council is backing the Wasting Food: It’s Out of Date initiative launched by sustainability charity WRAP.

It is estimated that across the UK 9.5million tonnes of food are wasted each year, of which 4.5million tonnes could have been eaten.

Sarah Clayton, from WRAP, said:

“Our research shows that, although 81% of people in the UK are concerned about climate change, only 37% understand that wasting food is something which contributes to it. “We are launching Wasting Food: It’s Out of Date to help people recognise what a vital opportunity we have to make a difference, to make sure all those precious resources that we use growing food do not go to waste. “Our food is as precious as our planet – we must make wasting food a thing of the past.” Sarah Clayton, WRAP

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for waste, said:

“We all know that recycling, reducing plastic pollution, and driving less frequently are good for the planet, but we might not realise how much of an impact we can have by not wasting food. “I hope our residentswill get behind Wasting Food: It’s Out of Date. “Food waste makes up around 30 percent of our black bin waste, and I hope that together we can drive it right down.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

For more details about the campaign, visit www.outofdate.org.uk.