A driver has been arrested for possession of cannabis after being stopped by police in Lichfield.
Officers initially pulled over the vehicle on Eastern Avenue on Saturday (17th October) to check the window tints.
A Staffordshire Road Policing Unit spokesperson said:
“It soon became apparent that there was cannabis on board.
“The driver was arrested for possession of cannabis.”
