Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to support a campaign ensuring as many children as possible receive gifts this Christmas.

Central England Co-op staff with some of the toys donated to the 2019 appeal

The Toybox Appeal has been launched by Lichfield-based Central England Co-op with donation points appearing in stores during November.

Shoppers are asked to donate a present or stocking filler which will then be distributed via charities and community groups to families who may be struggling to afford gifts.

Last year’s appeal saw 12,000 items donated, and Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said the current COVID-19 pandemic meant the appeal was needed more than ever this time around.

“After such an uncertain year for so many in our communities Christmas offers a time for reflection but also celebration and joy, particularly for children. “However, we know through our work with our food bank partners and with FareShare Midlands the challenges being faced every day by families which has only got tougher as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “By launching our second Christmas Toybox Appeal we hope to make sure that as many children as possible across the country wake up on Christmas morning with a present waiting for them to help bring the festive season to life. “We are again working with some truly inspiring local good causes and charities to make this appeal another great success and ensure that all of these donations will end up with children who need them most. “So, if you can this Christmas, please visit our food stores, donate a new present and help us give a child a gift they will love.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The Christmas Toybox Appeal donation points will be in stores from 1st November to 9th December.

Items that can be donated have to be new, unwrapped and can include puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls and figures, CDs or DVDs and art materials.