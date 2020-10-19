Don’t miss out!

The Omega watch being sold at auction

A rare watch has sold for £25,000 at auction in Lichfield after bidders from across the globe battled it out to own the timepiece.

The 1968 Omega Seamaster 300 was eventually purchased by a telephone bidder from Hong Kong.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said he had expected the item to prove a popular lot.

“We knew this special timepiece really was one to watch as there was a huge amount of interest from people all over the world.

“With a number of online bidders and a client on the telephone, a brilliant bidding battle lasting almost eight minutes built up to a fantastic hammer price of £25,000 with the watch won by an internet bidder in Hong Kong.

“All stemming from a routine valuation in Lichfield – what a result and we are all delighted for our client.”

Richard Winterton

