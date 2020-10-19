The Omega watch being sold at auction

A rare watch has sold for £25,000 at auction in Lichfield after bidders from across the globe battled it out to own the timepiece.

The 1968 Omega Seamaster 300 was eventually purchased by a telephone bidder from Hong Kong.

Time flies! FAB result for the rare #Omega found in #Lichfield with online bidders across the globe battling a client on the telephone up to a hammer price of £25,000 – won by an internet bidder in Hong Kong

See the full video at https://t.co/LoGSJ66Zqq#watches #auction pic.twitter.com/cvY24IFHLr — Richard Winterton (@Auctionwint) October 19, 2020

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said he had expected the item to prove a popular lot.