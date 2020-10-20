A coronavirus testing centre is being set up in Burntwood to help tackle the rising number of local cases.

People without symptoms of COVID-19 are being invited to take a test between 4pm and 6.30pm tomorrow (21st October) at Open House on Cherry Close.

The idea is for those who think they may have bee in contact with a confirmed case to be tested with a view to seeing how far the virus has spread and to isolate any further cases.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire County Council said:

“Lichfield district has seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, and we all need to do everything we can to stop it in its tracks. “One of the ways we can do this is by finding out how far the virus has spread in the local community. “We do this by testing people who aren’t currently showing any symptoms of COVID-19. “Sessions need to be booked in advance through our online portal and 100 tests are available at the centre.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

People with COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to take a test at the Burntwood site and to book via www.nhs.uk/coronavirus instead.