Lichfield District Council is delivering on promises over the future of leisure provision in the city, the local authority’s leader has said.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen’s comments come after it emerged that the full provision of facilities at Friary Grange Leisure Centre would not reopen on 24th October.

Instead, the swimming pool will open initially, with the dance studio and gym area reopening on 2nd November.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Paul Ray said the news was a blow to users.

Paul Ray

“Residents are entitled to feel let down by the council. “This is a change of plan and not what we had been told would happen. “I’m suspicious of the council’s intentions here and want to see no more backsliding by Cllr Pullen and Lichfield District Council.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

But the Conservative leader of the council insisted the local authority had not broken promises to residents.

“There’s been a global pandemic which has hampered us slightly, but amongst great uncertainty we are delivering on every single promise.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Users of the site also face further disruption at the end of November when the pool area will shut until 2021 to allow for roof repairs to take place.

Cllr Pullen said he recognised people wanted to get back to using the facilities at Friary Grange Leisure Centre.