Organisers of a group supporting people with dementia say the return of sessions in Lichfield after the coronavirus lockdown will be “a lifeline” for members.

The Lichfield Memory Cafe offers a social event and signposting to advice for people living across the region.

The group had gone digital with online sessions but admitted it had proved difficult for some to utilise the technology required.

But sessions in the city will now return from 5th November.

“We found the lockdown and ongoing restrictions very difficult. Without their weekly routine of visiting the Memory Café, many members feel their lifeline has been taken away. “It’s somewhere that members feel safe in a fun, relaxing and stimulating environment. “We are also able to signpost members onto health professionals, who call in on a regular basis. “After working with our community partners and navigating guidelines and safe practice, we have decided to re-open.” Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson

The memory cafe will be based at the Guild Room in Lichfield Guildhall when it returns.

Due to social distancing requirements only 12 places will be available and must be booked in advance by calling Karen on 01543 625002 or emailing karen.wilkinson@homeinstead.co.uk.