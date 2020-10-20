Youngsters are being invited to try a range of half term activities in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Foot golf at Beacon Park

The Getin2it scheme is running a series of free Space activities including sucker archery, boxing, disc golf and football.

The sessions are aimed at 8 to 17 year olds and will be held at locations including Burntwood Leisure Centre, Beacon Park, Shortbutts Park, Chase Terrace Park and Redwood Park.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste, said:

“I am thrilled we’ve been able to provide all these Getin2it sessions as part of the Space programme. “They offer great opportunities for young people to burn off some energy and socialise in a covid-safe environment. “The sessions are outdoors to allow for social distancing and all the equipment will be cleaned before and after use. “On top of a drink, we’re asking participants to bring hand gel with them so they can sanitise their hands after using equipment.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The programme has a mixture of turn up and pre-book sessions. The programme and full details are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/holidayfun.