A Lichfield care home is joining a project designed to create a lantern trail in the run up to Christmas.

The Look for a Light project is asking people to make their lanterns ahead of an event on 12th December.

From 6.30pm to 8pm on the day, people are being asked to display their lanterns for others to see as they walk around the local area.

It is being organised by Staffordshire County Council and among those taking part are residents at The Spires care home.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires said:

“It is a wonderful initiative to bring the local community together, we fully support the project and hope that many people, households and businesses also support this. “We will be busy in November making our lanterns ready to light them on 12th December.” Amy Doyle

More details on the initiative are available on the Look for a Light Facebook page.