The number of coronavirus cases in Lichfield and Burntwood is continuing to rise amid warnings Staffordshire could see further restrictions.
Staffordshire County Council said the number of cases across the district per 100,000 was now 125.1 – up from 82.1 earlier this month.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, the county’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said people needed to work together to keep Staffordshire in the medium alert level.
“We are doing everything we can to protect the lives of the vulnerable and prevent the Government from imposing further restrictions on our county.
“We have seen from other parts of the country how the situation can also quickly escalate from high to very high, so as a county we need to seize this opportunity to halt the rapid rise in cases.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
The Government’s medium alert level means residents must follow existing laws and national guidance.
Moving to high would mean it would be illegal for more than one household, unless part of a support bubble, to meet inside socially – moving to very high would see many businesses forced to close.
Staffordshire’s overall rate per 100,000 people currently stands at 155.6, with the figure in England standing at 168.8.
“The last thing anyone of us wants to do is see further restrictions, so we must take the opportunity to act now and follow the rules.
“This is our best hope of bringing cases down, protecting the vulnerable and making sure the doors of Staffordshire’s businesses remain open.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
I do not understand the “you must wear a face covering”. Every shop or food outlet I have visited, has had many people without any face covering. Or, they have had face coverings on their chin.
Either Lichfield is the asthma capital of the world. Or, this restriction is being blatantly ignored and not enforced.
