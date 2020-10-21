Low income families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered food vouchers to help them during the half-term.

Staffordshire County Council said the £15 vouchers would be available to the families of up to 18,000 children which can used in local supermarkets.

The scheme will be administered through schools and is available to those who are eligible for free school meals during term time.

Cllr Mark Sutton

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“We know that times are hard for many families at the moment, with increased pressures on household budgets, so we wanted to help those in greater need to ensure that children can get a decent meal through the holiday. “The county council has said throughout this pandemic that it will do whatever it can to help the people of Staffordshire through this crisis, whether it’s backing businesses, supporting volunteer groups, helping the vulnerable and, now, supporting families who have been affected by recent events.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The scheme is being funded through the county council’s allocation of the Local Authority Emergency Assistance Grant for Food and Essential Supplies.