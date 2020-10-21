A serving inmate at Swinfen Hall Young Offenders’ Institute has been given 10 years in jail after stabbing a prison officer in the chest.

Michael Casey, 22, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months at Stafford Crown Court on after pleading guilty to Section 18 wounding.

The incident happened in August 2019 when prisoners were returning to their cells after morning exercise.

Casey was on the first floor sat on a pool table when the prison officer asked him to return to his cell. As the officer turned away, Casey stabbed him in the right side of his chest with a blade attached to a highlighter pen.

The injuries were not serious and he was able to leave hospital later the same day.

PC Julie Walker said: