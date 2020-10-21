Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A serving inmate at Swinfen Hall Young Offenders’ Institute has been given 10 years in jail after stabbing a prison officer in the chest.
Michael Casey, 22, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months at Stafford Crown Court on after pleading guilty to Section 18 wounding.
The incident happened in August 2019 when prisoners were returning to their cells after morning exercise.
Casey was on the first floor sat on a pool table when the prison officer asked him to return to his cell. As the officer turned away, Casey stabbed him in the right side of his chest with a blade attached to a highlighter pen.
The injuries were not serious and he was able to leave hospital later the same day.
PC Julie Walker said:
“I hope that this sentence will serve as a strong deterrent as individuals will be held accountable for their behaviour, as well as providing reassurance that these types of incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness and severity.”PC Julie Walker
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.