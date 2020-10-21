A Lichfield music company is set to record a new album of popular Christmas songs with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Swan Music is behind the recording of A Royal Philharmonic Christmas which will feature orchestral versions of such festive hits as Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody and other classics including Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

The company’s managing director Iain Kerr said the company was keen to continue work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following on from our recent success with Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy’s debut album, Strings Attached, we had a couple of epic projects in the pipeline. “However, because of COVID these have been pushed back to next year, so we are very excited to be able to pull together this unique independent production with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and really hope it is well received. “Like most music releases nowadays it will be available internationally on all digital stores but we are also pressing a limited number of CDs and vinyl copies. “We have been burning the midnight oil and think this album will be something special.” Iain Kerr

A Royal Philharmonic Christmas is due for release on Tuesday, December 1.

The orchestra’s musical director and producer, Danny McCormack, said:

“I am very excited about preparing music for such a fabulous orchestra and bringing some Christmas cheer at the end of what has been a very difficult year. “The RPO versions of these great Christmas songs will be bright and powerful – we hope people enjoy them.” Danny McCormack

To enable social distancing the recording will take place at St John’s Smith Square, a former church in London’s Westminster which functions as a concert hall.

“We are finalising the tracks at the moment but instead of traditional Christmas songs we will be featuring modern Christmas hits – something that The Royal Philharmonic has not done before. “We found St John’s Smith Square which is a beautiful venue in London. “And we will be supported by Floating Earth, a brilliant outside broadcasting company, in making a studio out of this former church.” Danny McCormack

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s recordings consultant, Ian Maclay, said the musicians enjoyed festive performances.