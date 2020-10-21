Don’t miss out!
Rail bosses have launched a clean-up operation to tackle graffiti on routes in and out of Lichfield.
Network Rail says it is investing £500,000 to tackle hotspots on local routes across the Midlands.
Crews are using an airless spraying system designed to tackle graffiti six times quicker than the traditional method of painting over tags.
Allun Edge, maintenance protection coordinator at Network Rail, said:
“Graffiti is a challenge for the railway so tackling it more quickly and efficiently is a big win for us.
“Cleaning up vandalised walls and areas will improve the look and feel of the rail network and will help to restore confidence as we work to welcome passengers back to travelling by train.
“Our goal is to make sure that everybody using the network feels safe and comfortable to do so.”Allun Edge, Network Rail
Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed the new drive to clean up the railways for passengers.
“We’ve been clear that the blight of graffiti on our railways must be tackled, and I am delighted to see Network Rail innovating by investing in new technology to deal with the problem.
“As we build back better and prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, removing graffiti across the West Midlands will improve our railway and make stations and services more pleasant for passengers.”Chris Heaton-Harris MP
Good to see. Now how about some more investment in policing and the justice system to stop the little sods from creating the graffiti in the first place?
