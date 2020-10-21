Rail bosses have launched a clean-up operation to tackle graffiti on routes in and out of Lichfield.

Crews cleaning graffiti from the side of the railway

Network Rail says it is investing £500,000 to tackle hotspots on local routes across the Midlands.

Crews are using an airless spraying system designed to tackle graffiti six times quicker than the traditional method of painting over tags.

Allun Edge, maintenance protection coordinator at Network Rail, said:

“Graffiti is a challenge for the railway so tackling it more quickly and efficiently is a big win for us. “Cleaning up vandalised walls and areas will improve the look and feel of the rail network and will help to restore confidence as we work to welcome passengers back to travelling by train. “Our goal is to make sure that everybody using the network feels safe and comfortable to do so.” Allun Edge, Network Rail

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed the new drive to clean up the railways for passengers.