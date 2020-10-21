The first phase of a £3million revamp of a Lichfield supermarket has been completed.

The petrol station at the Boley Park Central England Co-op store has reopened.

Staff outside the revamped petrol station

It will be followed by a new store which is due to be completed next month.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers and members for putting up with the short term disruption that has resulted in our new and improved petrol station being completed and opened for business. “This milestone is the signal that our exciting project to transform our Boley Park is progressing really well and that we are only a matter of weeks away from showcasing our new flagship store to everyone. “We continue to be open throughout the works, from a temporary store onsite, to ensure our communities are served and will keep everyone up to date with the latest news via in-store messaging, posters and local press announcements.” Jamie Joyce

Along with the new store and petrol station makeover, the £3million project also includes the creation of a large unit that will house a gym and two further retail units.