The annual Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services from the National Memorial Arboretum will be streamed online this year, it has been confirmed.
Social distancing restrictions mean the Alrewas venue can only accommodate limited numbers of people on site at present for the Remembrance Sunday service.
But people will still be able to view the event on Facebook and Youtube from home.
A spokesperson for the arboretum said:
“This allows as many people as possible to join us as we remember everyone who has made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our freedom.
“Visitors who pre-book for the morning of 8th November will have the option of watching the Act of Remembrance in person from the base of the Armed Forces Memorial.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson
The Armistice Day Service on 11th November will be a private service opened only to invited guests.
“This will also be broadcast for the first time on Facebook and YouTube, giving more people than ever before the opportunity to join us as we pay tribute to those killed during the First World War.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson
