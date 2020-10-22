Don’t miss out!

Police are appealing for information after a car window was smashed in Lichfield.

The incident happened between 8pm and 11.30pm on 18th October while the vehicle was parked on Windmill Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 851 of 19/10/2020.

