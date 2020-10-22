People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to make sure they are registered to vote.

Lichfield District Council started its annual canvass over the summer to compile a new and updated electoral register.

The local authority sent reminders out to households that had not responded to an initial letter and will now be calling people over th next fortnight if they haven’t replied.

Diane Tilley, electoral registration officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Using telephone canvassers will allow us to reach the properties that have still not responded to our annual canvass and to encourage voter registration for anyone who has not registered at their current address. “It is particularly important to remember, if you want to have your say at election time and help choose the people that make decisions that affect your everyday life, you must be registered to vote. “It will be a bumper Election Day on 6th May 2021 with police, fire and crime commissioner elections and Staffordshire County Council elections taking place on the same day, alongside a small number of by-elections and a neighbourhood plan referendum that were delayed due to COVID-19, so it is extra important this year to make sure you are registered. “With concerns around coronavirus, we are also encouraging people to choose to change their vote to a postal vote, although this remains a personal choice.” Diane Tilley

More information is available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/elections.