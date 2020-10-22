Retailers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to store and sell fireworks safely in the run up to bonfire night.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards team is reminding people that any company selling fireworks needs a licence and anyone buying fireworks should only do so from registered premises.

People are also being urged not to buy such items through social media platforms and car boot sales and to take extra care when storing them and using them at home.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is always a busy time of year for our trading standards service. Not only are officers advising businesses on their duties over the safe selling of fireworks but this year they are also dealing with extra restrictions in place because of coronavirus. “While the vast majority of traders do follow the law, we do need to know about those who are selling fireworks unlawfully, putting people’s safety at risk. “Fireworks are extremely dangerous and I would encourage anyone with information about unauthorised sellers to get in touch with the team. “Finally, we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time over the bonfire and firework celebrations, so it’s really important that we use the fireworks responsibly and obviously follow all the guidance to help contain coronavirus.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone who has concerns about the sale of fireworks can contact the confidential helpline on 01785 330356.