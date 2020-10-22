Don’t miss out!
People are being warned to be on their guard in Burntwood after a report of a bogus caller visiting a property in the area.
A resident on Ogley Hay Road was visited by a man at around 5pm on 19th October claiming he was from a housing association and needed to check the gas supply.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“The man is said to have been showing the resident some sort of an ID card and was very interested about what was inside the property.
“The home was privately owned and when the resident checked with the housing association, no visit was scheduled for the area.
“I’d remind people to be aware of bogus officials and to check the credentials of visitors to your home if they say they need to check your property.
“If you are unsure to make a call to the respective company from a phone number that you look up yourself before giving people access.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
