A woman who admitted stealing almost half a million pounds from a Lichfield business has been jailed.

Stafford Crown Court. Picture: Bencherlite

Lindsay Caldicott pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court to dishonestly appropriating the cash from SPA Technique Ltd on Tamworth Road.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment.

The court heard that Caldicott was in a position of trust and managed the company’s accounts.

But police say that between October 2009 and June 2018 she took around £520,000.

Caldicott, of Poplar Gardens, Burton-On-Trent, stole the money by transferring funds from the business into bank and credit card accounts. The court heard that she then covered up these payments by way of false accounting.

The fraud came to light towards the end of May 2018 shortly after which Caldicott resigned from the company.

Richard Barnes, managing director of the business, said:

“Lindsay Caldicott worked for me for over 24 years and was trusted with everything I had and considered a close friend. “To find over two years ago she was guilty of stealing between £9,000 and £12,000 a month for years was a great shock. “Good, hard working staff lost their jobs through her dishonesty. “She perpetrated a clever fraud of keeping two sets of books that hid cash taken and that was allocated to unpaid suppliers. “She had multiple new cars and a holiday home on the Yorkshire coast.” Richard Barnes

In an interview with detectives Caldicott admitted to stealing £478,000. She has repaid a significant amount of the stolen money through a civil settlement agreement.

Detective Constable Nicholas Gorman, of Staffordshire Police, said: