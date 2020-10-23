Families are being invited to visit the National Memorial Arboretum to take part in activity trails during the half-term break.

Children at the National Memorial Arboretum

Aimed at 7 to 10 year olds, one of the activities will see them learn about the ancient traditions that have become a part of Halloween.

Older children can also take part in an outdoor escape challenged themed around the conflict in the Far East during World War 2.

Another trail for 3 to 7 year olds is themed around the popular character Stick Man.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the arboretum, said:

“There is plenty for families to do at the arboretum this half term and our activities are a fantastic way of encouraging young people to embrace the great outdoors. “Whether you’re visiting to see Stick Man, learn about the roots of Halloween or solve intricate Second World War themed puzzles, there is something for everyone to enjoy.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

Due to COVID-19, the National Memorial Arboretum is only allowing visitors who have pre-booked. Tickets can be reserved online.