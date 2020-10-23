Doors have been damaged during an attempt to break in to a van in Burntwood.

Police say the incident happened on Gorstey Lea at around 2.30am today (23rd October).

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“One suspect dressed in dark clothing is said to have been forcing the rear doors of the van open while another suspect waited in a blue car. “They were disturbed after the van alarm activated and left the area.” PCSO Leon Worden

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0053 of 23/10/2020.