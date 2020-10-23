Further lockdown restrictions are “imminent” in Lichfield and Burntwood unless the COVID-19 infection rate is brought under control, an MP has warned.

It comes after concern was raised earlier this week that the district and Staffordshire as a whole are seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Michael Fabricant

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the infection rate for Lichfield and Burntwood had jumped again, now standing at 146 per 100,000 people – a statistic that he warned would bring focus on the area.