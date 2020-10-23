Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Further lockdown restrictions are “imminent” in Lichfield and Burntwood unless the COVID-19 infection rate is brought under control, an MP has warned.
It comes after concern was raised earlier this week that the district and Staffordshire as a whole are seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the infection rate for Lichfield and Burntwood had jumped again, now standing at 146 per 100,000 people – a statistic that he warned would bring focus on the area.
“A rate over 140 is a warning signal to the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.
“Unless we can bring the infection rate down, Lichfield district will be heading imminently to Tier 2 which means high infection rules come into play.
“That means that while pubs and restaurants will remain open, only individual households are allowed to sit together. No mixing will be allowed indoors from different households. However, groups of six will still be able to meet outdoors.
“And if that doesn’t work, then we will enter Tier 3 which means very high infection rates leading to the tight restrictions we’ve seen in Liverpool and elsewhere.
“It’s up to us – either we respect the rules, which doctors say will help protect the lives of the vulnerable, or we will all suffer the consequences.”Michael Fabricant MP
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
It would be useful to know where transmission is primarily taking place so we can adjust our behaviour accordingly.
None of the measures in place have curtailed the virus and nor will they and I have been certain we’ll move up tiers for some time.
But tory supporters seem hell bent on blaming sections of society without taking any blame themselves.
Track and trace is a national disgrace and without it, the virus will spread through social contact regardless of what time a pub closes, for example.
But this morning I’m asking you directly Mr Fabricant, why did you vote to stop free school meals for hungry children yet support Sunak’s eat out to help out which benefits those more affluent families? What’s the justification for that?
Well at least our kids won’t go hungry in a Tier 3 lockdown, oh no hang on, Michael Fabricant and your Tamworth buddy Christopher Pincher voted against giving kids free school meals.
Your Conservative government spaffs multi millions up the wall on contracts for ineffective crap, but cant feed the nations kids, yet the Welsh have managed to do it.
The pair of you are deeply sad and twisted individuals.
It is becoming increasingly tempting to create a Change.org petition requiring Mr Fabricant to change his biography on Twitter.
The “socially liberal” description of himself has been laughable for far too long. However, it is clear he does not use his Twitter account as a constituency MP and rarely engages on local matters. The only time he does so is to lecture and parrot the party line or as a somewhat pointless and superficial piece of puff PR. He seems more intent on promoting the work of his close chums the Mayor of Birmingham and US Amabassador to the UK than his own constituency.
If you do try to engage him on local matters, particularly those that might include some element of criticism, then he will simply say Twitter is not for constituency business and he only respond via the “proper channels” (the fact he rarely responds in a worthwhile way to those proper channels is a whole other issue!).
So, perhaps, his Twitter bio should now read:
“Conservative MP. Views expressed are entirely my own and are unrelated to my constituency or role. Fan of Wales as a second home destination, the USA, walking and entertaining anecdotes. For political questions contact my website…”
As well as helping to clarify his confusing stance as regards social media and helping us as his constituents understand that it is largely pointless to follow him, I also believe it will help Mr Fabricant enormously and protect him from all those beastly trolls (sic) who make his life on Twitter so tiresome at times.
Ah thanks for that Mr Fabricant. I just knew there was a point to you somewhere. Please, tell us what we already know, why don’t you. Are you hoping it’ll detract the people of Lichfield from your abhorrent decision on Wednesday? I am ashamed that you are my MP (but I’ve never voted for you) Children in food poverty is real. Maybe not in your privileged world where multiple houses and expensive meals are the norm. Tonight, in your constituency, a child will go to bed hungry and you and your self-serving cronies are letting it happen.
Given my level of respect for Mr Fabricant and his disdain for his constituents, hungry children and anyone without money, I will file his comments somewhere suitable
Mr Fabricant – why did you vote against providing school meals during school holidays for the least well-off families in England? Do you not have a conscience about allowing children being hungry when they go to bed? Do you not agree that a civilised government of a first world country & 6th largest economy in the world would not tolerate such a situation? Do you sleep easy at night?
You and your Tory government have little interest in anything other than lining your own pockets and those of your mates. How do you justify £6k per day for consultants and multi-million pound contracts awarded to friends of Ministers when children go hungry? Shame on you!
I don’t think it’s dawned on the politicians that local lockdowns are unlikely to work; people are far too mobile these days. They might have worked in the middle ages when people didn’t travel very far, but the only viable option now is a two/three week national lock down. The problem of course is that there will always be idiots who break it, as it is obviously more important to them to go out drinking, attend raves, travel to beauty spots and so on, rather than help save lives. If a publicity campaign can’t persuade them to change their behaviour, the only other option is to bring in the army to enforce it, but then we would have the civil liberties brigade up in arms. References to WW2 are relevant to illustrate the difference in national spirit and attitude.
This is our same MP who appeared on video (to ask a question about HS2) from his holiday home in Wales, a high risk area!
A free dinner yes for children
John
remember me
Yes I believe children should not have to depend on pot luck charity please and there should be really organised goverment support across the UK to ensure no child experiences the insecurity of hunger as well as the stress of the pandemic and more distress yet to come
I believe many are following the COVID rules as best they can. MPs aren’t perhaps the best people to advise us on how to act right now, given the Tory down-voting of free meals for vulnerable children.
Also, let’s not forget that Mr Fabricant claimed nearly £27,000 in expenses last year. More than a lot of people earn. He’s a little removed from the reality of the situation that many struggling families are experiencing …
http://mpsagainstfreeschoolmeals.com/
I noticed that Fabricant rents his Lichfield home shouldn’t a local MP own a home locally
What an absolute loser he is
I’m worried about the Conservative rate that has been running rampant through the area for years now. Urgent measures are needed to bring it under control.
Mr Fabricant you and your fellow Tory MP’s should be ashamed of yourselves denying children of needy families meals. What year are we living in for this to be voted for.
Leave a comment