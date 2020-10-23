Low income households in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to claim a £140 rebate on their energy bills.

The Warm Home Discount scheme offers a £140 discount to those who receive certain means-tested benefits.

The scheme is provided by energy suppliers and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing at Lichfield District Council, said:

“With all the financial strain the coronavirus outbreak has put many households under, it’s really important that eligible households claim their discount to help with their heating bills over the winter. “Our Warmer Homes, Greener District advisors can discuss qualifying criteria and make applications on behalf of our eligible residents over the phone. “So, if you think you might be entitled to a Warm Home Discount please contact our advice line without delay.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

More information on the scheme is available by calling the council’s Warmer Homes, Greener District advice line on 0800 677 1543.