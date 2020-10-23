A team of managers from a Lichfield business have taken on a charity litter pick across the city.

The group from Central England Co-op were raising money for Dementia UK.

They had originally planned to take on the Three Peaks Challenge before the coronavirus crisis disrupted their efforts.

So Paul Fairhurst, Sarah Cunningham, Scott Worth, Simone Cornelio, Sarah Conway, Sarah Gower, Amita Rehal and Kevin Collins decided to switch to a challenge closer to home.

The litter pick fundraising team outside the Curborough Road store

Starting at Central England Co-op’s Hermes Road headquarters, they trekked a route to include stops at the retailer’s stores in Curborough Road and Boley Park with litter pickers in hand.

Scott, performance and productivity improvement manager at Central England Co-op, said:

“We have been talking for a while about doing a challenge together for Dementia UK and we were looking at taking on the Three Peaks Challenge. “However, with the current situation that wouldn’t be possible, but we know that the charity needs support more than ever, so we thought about taking on the challenge in a different way locally and walking the same distance as walking the three peaks and Amita came up with doing a litter pick between local stores using them as pit stops. “Supporting the charity is really important to us. Paul in the team did a charity swim in the Lake District last year which raised a significant amount for Dementia UK and we continue to hold events internally and virtually during these uncertain times to help boost the charity.” Scott Worth

Scott said taking on the challenge, as well as well as raising vital funds, was a great way for the team to do something positive for their community to help keep it tidy, while also doing something positive for their own wellbeing.

“We wanted to do something so we could come back together as a unit and do something positive for our community which this has done. “We also speak to our colleagues about the importance during these challenging times of taking time out and getting some fresh air and exercise, so this has been a really positive thing to do for our own wellbeing as well.” Scott Worth

People can donate to the fundraising effort via an online JustGiving page.