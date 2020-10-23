Group fitness classes will not be offered when Friary Grange Leisure Centre reopens after the coronavirus closure, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The local authority said it would be expanding capacity in the fitness suite instead by expanding into the dance studio space.

The facility will begin to reopen tomorrow (24th October) when the swimming pool welcomes users again.

The dance studio and fitness suite are scheduled to be back in use from 2nd November.

But the council has now confirmed it is “unable to offer a viable fitness class programme because of COVID-19 restrictions”.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“I’m pleased we have been able to agree this change with Freedom Leisure. “As an area for group exercise, the dance studio would have had a COVID-safe capacity of between two and four users dependent on the type of class. “This would have meant offering a very limited programme to a very small number of people. “By re-purposing the dance studio as a fitness suite we’re still able to make use of this space throughout our operating times. “I appreciate that those looking forward to exercise classes may be disappointed, but COVID-safe requirements effectively made the studio all-but inoperable as a class venue.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The decision to stagger the reopening of the site has been criticised after it emerged parts would shut again at the end of November for roof repairs.

Cllr Cox said managing the return of the leisure centre would be a “learning process”.