Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Police are appealing for information after a bike was been stolen from outside a property in Lichfield.
The black and orange Saracen Studio 74 bicycle was taken from the rear of a building on Cherry Orchard between 10pm and 11.55pm on Wednesday (21st October).
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 121 of 23/10/20.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.