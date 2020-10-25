Don’t miss out!

Police are appealing for information after a bike was been stolen from outside a property in Lichfield.

The black and orange Saracen Studio 74 bicycle was taken from the rear of a building on Cherry Orchard between 10pm and 11.55pm on Wednesday (21st October).

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 121 of 23/10/20.

