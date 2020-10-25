Two Jack Langston goals were needed for Chasetown FC to earn a point against Stamford.

Jack Langston heads home. Picture: Louise Yates

After an enforced break due to a 14-day isolation, The Scholars made the worst possible start when Rob Morgan headed past Curtis Pond with six minutes on the clock.

Things got worse when Pond conceded a penalty and Morgan stepped up to shoot high beyond the reach of the keeper.

Chasetown went close at the start of the second half with keeper Danny Haystead saving well from leading scorer Joey Butlin, who then put a free header wide.

Just after the hour, Oli Hayward was brought down inside the box and Jack Langston reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Langston was then a whisker away from an equaliser with a volley just wide of the post.

Chasetown went even closer when Butlin shot on the turn and the ball rebounded off the upright and straight into the arms of Haystead.

It was no shock when the scores were finally levelled. A cross from the left found the head of Langston who superbly steered the ball beyond Haystead’s despairing dive.

At the start of stoppage time, Stamford full back Joe Burgess struck the post with a long range effort.

Then the Scholars almost won it when substitute Josh Cooke drilled over a low cross and a bobble meant Liam Kirton couldn’t connect fully to net a winner.

