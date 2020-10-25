A Peter Till goal was enough to earn Lichfield City FC all three points against Stafford Town.

The result stretched City’s lead at the top of the Midland Football League Division One to nine points.

It was an ideal start for Ivor Green’s men as Till slotted a low drive home to give the hosts a first half lead.

You don't appreciate how good someone is, TILL you watch them week in week out. @lichfieldcityfc @t1lly85 pic.twitter.com/ovbAq57djJ — Brooksy TV (@BrooksyTV) October 24, 2020

The second half saw Matt Gardner go close with a free kick that was well kept out, while Josh Mansell also saw an effort come back off the crossbar.

City continued to carve out chances in the second period but despite being unable to find a second goal, Lichfield kept out Stafford to secure another win.