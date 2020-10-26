Businesses and residents are being asked for their views on proposals for how decisions will be made on which events and festivals can take place in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Crowds enjoying a festival in Lichfield

Lichfield District Council has launched a consultation on a new festivals and events policy and a planning guide for event organisers.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for visitor economy, said:

“Events and festivals are an important part of our district’s business and cultural landscape and we recognise the importance that they play in the cultural and economic wellbeing of the local area. “I’m delighted that we are able to offer this opportunity to comment on our proposed approach to how we support event organisers and bring a varied events programme to the district. “I would encourage anyone involved in event organisation or impacted by events held locally to get in touch and give us their views.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Details of the consultation – which runs until 18th November – can be found on the Lichfield District Council website.