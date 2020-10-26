People living in Lichfield are being invited to join a new good neighbour scheme.

Curborough Community Association are working with other groups to deliver the volunteer-led Lichfield Cares service.

Lichfield Cares postcards

Postcards will be delivered to homes in North Lichfield in the coming weeks providing more details about how individuals and families can access advice.

The group are now looking for volunteers to help out.

“By speaking to professionals, voluntary sector colleagues and individuals we have identified some common themes that local people are asking for support with. “Initially, the themes we will be supporting are befriending and reducing loneliness, signposting to the many local voluntary sector organisations and groups, and supporting form filling and smaller tasks that people are struggling with. “Where people need signposting or help navigating and accessing the support out there, we will help them to do this. If we see there are gaps in provision, our volunteers will respond to see if we can meet those needs.” Lichfield Cares spokesperson

For more information visit the Lichfield Cares Facebook page or email lichfieldcares@gmail.com.