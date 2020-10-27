Electric bikes and golf clubs have been stolen from a garage in Lichfield.

The property in Walnut Walk was targeted between 3pm on 23rd October and 5pm on the 26th October.

PCSO Deryn Small said items including two electric bikes, golf clubs, a pressure washer, a power mop and tools were taken.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 528 of 26/10/2020.