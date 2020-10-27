Don’t miss out!
Campaigners are planning a new protest highlighting the damage they say is being caused by work on the HS2 route near Lichfield.
Members of the Stop HS2 Staffordshire group will be hosting a Halloween-themed gathering on 31st October.
It will take place from 10am at Fradley Junction.
“We will walk alongside the canal path to show local residents where the trees will be cut down in the next couple of weeks.”Stop HS2 Staffordshire spokesperson
The group has also spoken out against proposals to ‘translocate’ ancient woodlands to new sites in a bid to mitigate the impact of the HS2 line.
The campaigners said the suggestion historic sites could simply be moved did not add up.
“Translocation is clearly nonsense because an ancient woodland built up over thousands of years. That soil is a complex interaction of all sorts of microorganisms, plants, roots and tree roots.
“The best way I can explain this is that if you had a beautiful birthday cake with marzipan, and icing, and your name on top, and candles, and I put it through a blender, turn it on and then give the cake back to you. All the elements of the cake are there, but it’s no longer the great cake you had – it’s a mess.
“It’s the same with an ancient woodland. If you scoop it all up, tip it in a trailer and tip it up somewhere else, yes you moved it, but it’s not the same thing anymore.”Stop HS2 Staffordshire spokesperson
