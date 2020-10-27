Campaigners are planning a new protest highlighting the damage they say is being caused by work on the HS2 route near Lichfield.

One of the areas of woodland where HS2 preparatory work is taking place

Members of the Stop HS2 Staffordshire group will be hosting a Halloween-themed gathering on 31st October.

It will take place from 10am at Fradley Junction.

“We will walk alongside the canal path to show local residents where the trees will be cut down in the next couple of weeks.” Stop HS2 Staffordshire spokesperson

The group has also spoken out against proposals to ‘translocate’ ancient woodlands to new sites in a bid to mitigate the impact of the HS2 line.

The campaigners said the suggestion historic sites could simply be moved did not add up.