The co-owner of a Lichfield business has said she is fearful of the impact changes to coronavirus restrictions could have on trade.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed the ‘high alert’ status could be in place before the weekend in a bid to stem the rise in cases.

Speaking before the announcement, Caroline Davis – co-owner of The Bureau on Market Street – said she feared the impact additional restrictions could have.

The Bureau

“The curfew has dropped our trade by about 25 percent. “We’ve still been taking bookings, but the reality is we’ve only been trading for a year, so it’s been difficult. “We employ 20 staff and as a new company it’s been really tough. “I think the risk is Tier 2 would scare people into coming out. “I’m speaking for the rest of us in Lichfield hospitality in saying it’s been really hard, even with support from the community.” Caroline Davis

Caroline added that the company had already incurred costs in a bid to cope with the new normal.

“We’ve made sure we’re COVID-compliant – we’ve spent a fortune on PPE, and made sure every table is two metres apart and sanitised. “It’s been our policy to take contact details as well. We haven’t allowed anyone in who hasn’t given these and we’ve done everything that’s been asked of us. “For us, it’s just been about trying to adapt.” Caroline Davis

County council leader Cllr Alan White said the change to the alert level was now needed to tackle the rise in cases.