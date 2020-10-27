An independent Lichfield business has said adapting quickly has been key to surviving the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

Little Green Frog Cafe

Little Green Frog Cafe, based in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, said customer numbers since it reopened in July had shown the strategy was paying off.

Owner Ben Birchall opened the business in August 2016 but admitted the COVID-19 closure had put huge pressures on the company.

“In March we had to close our doors, which was not only hard for our customers but for the business. “We had to quickly adapt to this change, developing a new strategy and focus that allowed for continued engagement and loyalty that would see us through this rockier period.” Ben Birchall

Ben said the company had utilised social media in a bid to remain connected to their customers, offering ideas for craft sessions and other activities.

As well as introducing bookable online slots for the soft play area in the family-friendly cafe, Ben said the introduction of a new takeaway Mexican menu had also helped to diversify the business.

Little Green Frog Cafe

“Throughout lockdown it was essential for us to stay in the minds of our customers and as a result, since re-opening our café and soft play area, we have been fully booked every day.” Ben Birchall

Three Spires Shopping Centre’s manager Lisa Prokopiou said she was pleased to see the business bouncing back.