Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
An independent Lichfield business has said adapting quickly has been key to surviving the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.
Little Green Frog Cafe, based in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, said customer numbers since it reopened in July had shown the strategy was paying off.
Owner Ben Birchall opened the business in August 2016 but admitted the COVID-19 closure had put huge pressures on the company.
“In March we had to close our doors, which was not only hard for our customers but for the business.
“We had to quickly adapt to this change, developing a new strategy and focus that allowed for continued engagement and loyalty that would see us through this rockier period.”Ben Birchall
Ben said the company had utilised social media in a bid to remain connected to their customers, offering ideas for craft sessions and other activities.
As well as introducing bookable online slots for the soft play area in the family-friendly cafe, Ben said the introduction of a new takeaway Mexican menu had also helped to diversify the business.
“Throughout lockdown it was essential for us to stay in the minds of our customers and as a result, since re-opening our café and soft play area, we have been fully booked every day.”Ben Birchall
Three Spires Shopping Centre’s manager Lisa Prokopiou said she was pleased to see the business bouncing back.
“Little Green Frog is a delightful business that we’re thrilled to have at the centre.
“Pre-lockdown it was always so very popular with our family shoppers, gaining quite a reputation for itself in the area for being a fantastic place for not only children but appealing to adults as well.
“It’s adaptability over the course of this year and its ability to adjust to the current times has been remarkable.
“Ben and the team have recognised an opportunity in which to positively impact their client base, allowing for a strong sustainable approach.
“Thanks to its online-offline cohesive strength, the café is now busier than ever – it truly is a pleasure to see our occupier continue its success throughout these trying times.”Lisa Prokopiou
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.